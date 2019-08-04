Share:

QUETTA - The provincial health department in Balochistan confirmed that another polio case has been detected in the province. A five-month-old infant from Killa Abdullah district was diagnosed with poliovirus.

The number of polio cases reported from Balochistan has risen to four in 2019, out of which two were reported from Killa Abdullah and one each from Quetta and district Jaffarabad

In July, an official of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication stated that the new cases from Balochistan and K-P bring the total number of polio cases reported this year in the country to 41.

“A total of 33 polio cases have been reported from K-P, three cases from Punjab, three cases from Sindh and two cases from Balochistan,” he said.