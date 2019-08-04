Share:

Karachi - The All Pakistan Newspapers Society has thanked Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet for exempting SST on newspapers, periodicals and their web editions.

APNS president Hameed Haroon, and secretary general Sarmad Ali expressed their gratitude to the Sindh Government for acceding to their request for withdrawal of three percent Sindh Sales Tax levied by SBR on advertisements in newspapers and periodicals.

APNS office bearers had met the Sindh CM and SRB chairman last week wherein they were apprised on the impact of the levy of SST and non-payment of long outstanding dues on the crisis ridden newspaper industry.

The chief minister had very kindly assured that the levy will be withdrawn shortly. The APNS appreciated that the Sindh Cabinet has approved the summary for exemption of SST on newspaper advertisements as well as exempted the Newspaper websites from SST. The APNS office bearers hoped that the long pending dues will also be paid in the month of August as assured by the chief minister.