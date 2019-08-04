Share:

The incident occurred in the Oregon District on early Sunday, outside the Ned Peppers Bar. At the moment, there is no official information about casualties.

At least nine people have been killed in the city of Dayton, Ohio and other sixteen wounded due to the shooting, the local police reported. The suspect has been killed, and the officers are now searching the area for any additional shooting victims.

#OregonDistrict #update Lt. Col. Carper: at 1:22am active shooter situation began in oregon district. The shooter is deceased. There are 9 others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

Medics, who arrived at the scene, are now directing "walking wounded" to Grandview and Kettering hospitals, reported the sources.

The carnage in Ohio comes mere hours after a young man killed 20 people and injured at least 26 others at a Walmart in the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into the incident, which, according to the police, may be classified as capital murder and a hate crime targeting Hispanic people.

The shooter reportedly posted a manifesto online before assaulting people inside Walmart, describing a detailed plan to separate the US into territories by race.