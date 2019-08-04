Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at China Park near Sagian Interchange on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM stressed the need for making collective efforts. He said nine million trees would be planted this year and 500 million in five years. He said that 10 billion trees tsunami programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be ‘game changer’.

“Currently there are 21 trees per acre in Punjab. We have set the target to increase this percentage to 28 trees per acre by 2025. The forest area in Pakistan is 5.1 % while it is merely 3.27 % in Punjab. Only planting trees should not be our target. Proper care of all the trees is also our responsibility”, the CM said

He continued: “The Forest Department would give 70% subsidy on the tree plantation on 3950 acre area under the Social Forestry Project.”

He appealed to the public to join the cause. The CM inspected the stall set up by the Forest Department.

He was also briefed about the tree plantation campaign.

Talking to the media, he said the PTI government has solved the problems of journalists on a priority basis. He said that annual grant of Lahore Press Club has also been increased.

About the no-trust motion against Senate chairman, he said lawmakers freely cast their vote.

About the forward bloc in the PML-N, he said that the government was comfortable and there was no need of such exercise. Punjab has done more legislation than any other province, he claimed.

To a question about the transfer of DG Anti-Corruption Department, he said transfers and postings was the administrative right of a government. He said several steps have been taken to provide relief to the people. “Yesterday I distributed Insaf Sehat Cards in Chiniot and Faisalabad. The scope of Sehat Insaf Cards will be increased to the whole of the province. Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed giving this facility to government employees”, he said.

About torture of journalists by the PML-N workers, he said law to take its course.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Parliamentary Secretary Forests Makhdoom Raza, lawmakers Musarat Cheema, Nadeem Bara, Talat Naqvi, Umal Nabeen and senior officials attended the ceremony.