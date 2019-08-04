Share:

MULTAN - Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) President Shahid Naseem Gondal has said that the biggest problem being faced by the country is corruption, adding that the ILF will not let anyone become a hurdle in way of drive against corrupt elements.

Addressing a convention of ILF here at District Bar hall on Saturday, he added that no country could make any progress without rule of law. He said that the developed nations made progress because of rule of law. He claimed that the reference against Justice Qazi Faiz Esa was lodged according to the law under article 209 of Constitution. “We demand a quick decision on the reference,” he demanded.

He said that the Supreme Judicial Council was a constitutional institution which could question any judge about his declared properties. He said that some lawyer groups talked of setting the reference on fire but the lawyers from South Punjab and entire country would not let them accomplish their plans. He declared that the lawyers from entire country stood by the Supreme Judicial Council, adding that the lawyers would not become part of any illegal strike. He said that some so-called leaders tried to utilize lawyers for the sake of their personal gains but the lawyers would not let them succeed.

He said that the way of young lawyers was blocked through amendment in Punjab Bar Council Act. “We demand law minister Farogh Naseem to get the condition of minimum 15 year practice to participate in Punjab Bar election amended to 10 year,” he demanded. He congratulated South Punjab Lawyers Committee for holding successful convention and said that it would support efforts being made to ensure rule of law in the country.

Member Punjab Bar Council Haroon Irshad Janjua said that the lawyers of Pakistan wanted rule of law and independence of judiciary in the country.

Lawyers from different bars of South Punjab participated in the convention.

92 POWER THIEVES CAUGHT

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 92 power pilferers during operations across the region.

The Mepco teams, accompanied by personnel of the task force, raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 120,000 units.

According to a Mepco spokesman, a sum of over Rs2.4 million was imposed as fine on the pilferers, while FIRs have also been registered against two of the pilferers on charges of tampering with meters and direct supply.