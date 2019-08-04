Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Court (NAB) on Saturday told an accountability court that two ‘benami’ companies under the name of Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz have been unearthed.

Special Judge Accountability Ameer Muhammad Khan extended until August 10 the physical remand of the Pakistan Muslim League-N leader in the assets beyond means case.

In presence of Hamza Shehbaz, the National Accountability Court prosecutor requested to the accountability court to extend physical remand of the PML-N leaders saying that the bureau needs his custody to complete the investigation.

The court inquired from the investigation officer about the number of days Hamza had been in the physical remand. The counsel representing Hamza said that bureau had already been granted more than 52 days of remand and that there was no need to extend physical remand of his client.

He pleaded that no recovery had been made from Hamza Shehbaz, and said that his client should be sent to jail on judicial remand.

However, the National Accountability Court (NAB) official said that two ‘benami’ companies in the name of Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz have been found,

After hearing the arguments, the court extended the physical remand of the PML-N leader, and directed NAB to produce him on Aug 10.

Meanwhile, police ensured made tight security arrangements in and outside the judicial complex by blocking the linked roads. The litigants were also denied the entry to the courts.

Earlier, he NAB had submitted details of financial assets ‘owned’ by Hamza Shehbaz. During the proceedings, a common man lashed out at the PML-N leader in the courtroom. The unknown man had made his entry into the courtroom to attend the proceedings and lost control after seeing him in the court yesterday.

The man who could not be unidentified called the PML-N leader a “thief” and “looter”.

He kept on firing broad side at Hamza as well as his father Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif saying that they had eaten away at the country’s economy and looted it mercilessly.

He said, “My heart cries tears of blood seeing my country in such a miserable condition.” The law enforcers then escorted him out of the courtroom.

Talking to the media after the hearing, Hamza flayed the PTI government saying that it had increased financial burden on the poor and the people had started cursing the government now.

He said that there was the worst horse-trading in the Senate on the occasion of no-trust motion moved by the Opposition against the Senate chairman. He said that a committed had been constituted which will pinpoint those Senate members from opposition parties who voted in favour of the Senate chairman. On June 11, NAB had arrested Hamza and shifted him to the bureau’s headquarters as the Lahore High Court (LHC) turned down his petitions for extension in his interim bail.