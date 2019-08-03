Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer Capt (R) Faisal Rana formed a special team tasking it to interrogate an accused Zia Ullah involved in kidnapping and raping minor girls from twin cities.

The special team will work under the supervision of SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal to investigate the girls’ abduction and abuses cases on the pattern of Zainab rape and murder case, a spokesman said on Saturday. He said that the CPO made this decision during a meeting held here.

According to him, the accused would face justice and would be punished as per the law so that no one will ever dare to imagine doing such wicked deeds again.

In a statement, the CPO said that this case was a challenge for police which had to investigate it just as the case of Zainab was investigated in Kasur. He said that the investigation team should utilize modern scientific techniques in this regard. The DNA samples of the accused should be sent to forensic science laboratory so that the cases are built strong on facts and the accused is unable to avail any relief from the courts, he said, adding that such evil and notorious criminals did not deserve any relief as cross all sorts of moral boundaries for their lust. “The law will deal with these wicked criminals severely,” he said.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have busted 101 dacoit gangs by arresting their 347 hardcore and active members during one year. Police also recovered scores of cars, 139 motorcycles, cash, weapons, mobile phones and other valuables. In this regard, a meeting was held during which the divisional SPs Syed Ali, Rai Mazhar and Akram Khan Niazi briefed the CPO about the clampdown against robbers in the district. CPO appreciated the efforts of police officers and their teams.

On the other hand, a medical camp was also organized by City Traffic Police in collaboration with Riphah International University at Police Lane Number 1. CPO Faisal Rana inaugurated the medical camp while CTO Bin Ashraf and other junior and senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

In the medical camp, the doctors examined scores of police officers, officials and their families and given them free of cost medicines.

While addressing, the CPO said that Rawalpindi Police were like a family and it was his responsibility to take care of the health of the force personnel. “It is also my moral duty as well. Only those can battle against crimes and criminals 24/7 who are completely fit and healthy, free from worries,” he said.