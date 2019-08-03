Share:

KARACHI-M&D Films are teasing the audiences by releasing back to back songs from their much-anticipated film Superstar and the audiences absolutely love every song and BTS released so far.

The audience’s anticipation can be easily gauged by number of views that each of the video song has received despite the fact that all the songs are released in a short span of time.

The latest track Doston from the Momina and Duraid’s magnum opus takes us inside the world of the legendary Nadeem Baig, who lip syncs the song and shares some dance moves with the film’s lead Bilal Ashraf.

Doston is a treat for Nadeem Baig fans who will witness the legendary actor lip-sync a song in movie after a very long time. The song highlights the ideology of friendship and the theatrical setup in the song appears to be a training ground for actors and actresses. Nadeem Baig seems to be the driving force of this musical extravaganza.

The song itself is funky and everyone in the video are enjoying themselves with a funky jazzy blues composition by none other than the very talented Azaan Sami Khan and Shakeel Sohail. The vocals by Mustahsan Khan and Mustafa Zahid compliment the groovy number. Besides Nadeem Baig and Bilal Ashraf, the song also features a glimpse of the gorgeous Mahira Khan.