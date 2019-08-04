Share:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman telephoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss over political situation of the country.

As per details, during the telephonic conversion, both leaders agreed to carry on tough stance against the incumbent government.

The two leaders also agreed upon to meet next week, said sources. Earlier today, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said that the opposition’s lawmakers had expressed annoyance with their leadership during the Senate elections.

Talking to journalists after laying floral wreath at Yadgar-e–Shuhada of police in Quetta, Jam Kamal categorically rejected the rumors about a change of government in Balochistan.

He claimed to have a clear majority in the provincial assembly. The chief minister said that the opposition should perform as per its mandate.

Earlier on August 1, Sadiq Sanjrani would continue to serve as the Senate Chairman following the failure of opposition’s no-confidence motion against him