ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday criticised Maryam Safdar for her telegraphic transaction (TT) found from Hill Metal’s account.

“Maryam Safdar has not been second in the pursuit of TTs among her family members. It is regrettable to see transfer of money into her account from the same company that she had denied of any association,” Dr Firdous said in a tweet.

“The trace to every ill practice done in the country leads to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). They had plundered the national exchequer without mercy and looted the public’s rights. The result of their deeds was evident before them”.

“They (PML-N leadership) has smashed the shelters of the poor masses and raised their ‘camps’ in Avenfield.” she tweeted.