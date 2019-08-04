Share:

Lahore - Veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday sent a wake-up call to the Muslim world fearing worst genocide in the history of mankind in face of Indian military build-up in Occupied Kashmir.

The tweet, Geelani said, should be treated as an SOS. “This tweet must be taken as an SOS (Save Our Souls) message to all Muslims live on this planet. If we all die and you kept quiet you will be answerable to Allah the Magnificent. Indians are about to launch the biggest genocide in the history of mankind. May Allah protect us.”