RAWALPINIDI : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Human Resource Development (HBD) and Chairman National Tourism Coordination Board Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari paid a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Saturday. Addressing business community, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari said that government is focusing on promoting domestic tourism and in partnership with Chamber of Commerce and business community we will promote tourism industry in Pakistan. This will help in growing allied sectors like hospitality, transport and hotels. This year on Eid you will see a big increase in domestic tourism. Reforms are being introduced in PTDC and rest houses will be dissolved to provinces including GB and Kashmir. Through commercialization of PTDC rest houses we will improve our tourism industry and major aim was to make government to act as regulator. A five star hotel will be established at Flashman’s Hotel place in Rawalpindi. Digitalization and reforms are being introduced in FBR aiming to increase the tax net and we must understand that when reforms were being introduced economy will go slow down. He assured that in next eight months masses will see a wide difference as economy will take a leap through these reforms. “Country will not progress without revenue collection and we should think for the future of our new generations,” he said. He lauded RCCI efforts in promoting trade activities in the region and congratulated on organizing successful business opportunity conference in Malaysia. He asked trades to share recommendations and suggestions to improve local tourism. To a question, Zulfi Bukhari said that Kashmir issue has been highlighted around the world after the visit of PM Imran Khan to USA.