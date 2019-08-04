Share:

ISLAMABAD - While the opposition has started creating rumpus in National Assembly sittings, the government senior members may hold meeting with Speaker National Assembly requesting him to issue production orders of some members in jail for the rest of four days proceedings of current session (13th session).

The Speaker National Assembly, despite the repeated request and protest of opposition, has not issued production orders of any of six members for 13th National Assembly session. The joint opposition, on daily basis, during the proceedings has started creating rumpus by holding placards and chanting slogans.

In order to avoid hullabaloo in the house to dispose of important agenda items, sources said, the government members will hold meeting with speaker requesting him to allow some of the members including PPP-P Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to attend the proceedings.

The government, sources said, wants to conclude debate on presidential address during the current session. It is constitution responsibility of any government to conclude debate on the presidential address within parliamentary year, which will end by the end of current session. The PTI’s government has yet to even initiate and conclude debate of this constitutional responsibility and the current session will prorogue by Friday (9th August, as per schedule.

The government members in the last sitting of the national assembly assured opposition to end their protest as they would request the chair to issue production orders of some senior members, currently in jail. PPP-P Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N lawmakers Rana Sanaullah, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and two members from North Waziristan Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar currently in different jails.