Share:

GUJRANWALA - A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a Homeopathic doctor for allegedly providing shelter to an Indian citizen and preparing fake documents for him here on Saturday.

Earlier, the FIA authorities in result of a raid arrested an Indian citizen named Panjam Tewari from Mominabad, Nowshera Road on Friday for residing in Pakistan illegally. The FIA sources told The Nation that accused Ramazan not only provided residence to the Indian citizen but also got him issued a fake birth certificate from Municipal Corporation and NIC from Nadra office. The FIA sources added that the Indian citizen had got ID card in the name of Shehbaz Ahmed and was residing there for the last 10 years.

It was told that employees of Municipal Corporation and Nadra were also involved in this fraud. Investigation was underway to trace out the suspected network. The FIA lodged a case against Panjam Tewari, and he would be produced before court on August 5.

PO NABBED FROM DUBAI

The CIA police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in ransom and murder cases. The accused was arrested from Dubai through Interpol. DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar said: “Not only did Usman receive ransom from traders, but he also gunned down a trader named Shabbir and his nephew and fled to Dubai.” He added: “Now, the CIA police have arrested him through Interpol and further investigation against him was underway.”

MAN ELECTROCUTED

A man was electrocuted while working in a factory here at Kamoke. It was reported that Naseer Ahmed was busy welding at his workplace when he received severe electrical shock and died instantly.