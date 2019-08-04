Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government will spend Rs248 million on rehabilitation of I.I. Chundrigar Road under the Annual Development Plan (ADP) in order to restore aesthetic beauty of the main commercial artery of the metropolis.

On the directive of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Local Government Department will carry out major improvement work on the road from Shaheen Complex to Tower, which includes proper designing in a thematic way.

The Karachi commissioner told the officials that all footpaths should be constructed in a similar design and zebra crossings should be constructed with red paver beautifully and aesthetically and it should be free from all types of encroachments. No parking should be allowed here, he said

The provincial government has finalized the I.I. Chundrigar Road Beautification Plan and the PC-1 has been sent to the chief minister for approval, which is expected immediately after Eid holidays. Local Government Department Special Secretary Niaz Soomro briefed the commissioner about the project. He said the project would be completed in 6 months.

The commissioner said that banks and other stakeholders having offices on the artery would look after the improvement work and ensure that vehicles parked illegally in front of their offices are removed and alternative arrangements are made for vehicle parking.

At the meeting held under the chairmanship of the chief secretary it was decided that parking would be managed at the Pakistan Railway Ground. The commissioner also observed that Unitower, Unicentre and Uniplaza buildings were not being maintained and required to be cleaned and beautified.

It was decided that a meeting with the representatives of the associations of shopkeepers and owners would be held at commissioner’s office in this regard to engage them in efforts being made to beautify this important artery of the metropolis.