In occupied Kashmir, Indian Army has claimed the lives of seven more youth in fresh incident of state terrorism in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Indian Army’s Srinagar based Spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia in a media interview said that the youth were killed in Keran area of the district.

Meanwhile, with the recovery to two more dead bodies in the debris of a house after the 40-hour-long cordon and search operation at Pandoshan village in Shopian, the toll mounted to four. One victim has been identified as a non-local labourer.

On the other hand, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of one martyred youth, Zeenat-ul-Islam Naikoo at his native Memmander village in Shopian district. The participants of the funeral raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans on the occasion.