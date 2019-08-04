Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian police on Saturday arrested a noted Journalist Qazi Shibli, who is editor of a news website in Indian occupied Kashmir. The authorities arrested Shibli without any reason and were not producing him in court, a journalist told media men. Shibli was detained by Indian police and detained at Sherbagh police station in the town, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Qazi Shibli is known for his fearless writings on the Kashmir conflict. He promoted freedom of press and was vocal against curbs on media in the held valley. He has been questioned in the past too in connection with his news stories. Qazi Shibli is also a brother of Hurriyat leader, Qazi Ahmed Yasir, who is already facing illegal detention under black law, Public Safety Act.