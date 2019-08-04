Share:

KARACHI - Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza Saturday wished best of luck to both Pakistan and Indian tennis teams for the coming Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-I tie to be held next month in Islamabad.

While talking to The Nation from Islamabad Dr Fahmida Mirza said: “I had visited grass courts located inside the premises of Pakistan Sports Complex, met with Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan, I am highly satisfied with the preparations being done, the PSB is providing the best possible assistance to the PTF. I checked umpires rooms and other facilities, which will be extended to ITF referee, teams and officials, who will travel to Islamabad.”

“Off course it would be massive occasion as Indian team will visit Pakistan after more than five decades to play Davis Cup matches and first time in Islamabad. I have taken the initiative of Sports Diplomacy and Indian team arrival will be a step towards that direction. I am personally taking interest in all sporting fields and I know the PSB is doing more than satisfactory job. If there are any grey areas, I am here to fix them all, my doors were and will remain open for all positive suggestions and we should work as a team to promote soft sports-loving image of country.”

She said she will meet with Indian delegation and ITF officials and will love to extend invitation to Indian cricket, hockey and kabbadi teams to come and play in Pakistan “Politics must be separated from sports. Prime Minister Imran Khan is a world cup winner and he emphasises on promoting sporting relations will all. Sri Lankan security team is arriving in Pakistan to check security situation and I am sure they will file a very positive report after witnessing the security. Our government, armed forces and people have worked tirelessly and now by the Grace of Almighty, security in all over country is satisfactory.”

She said people to people contacts always help in bridging gaps and Indian cricketers should play in Pakistan Super League and Pakistani players should once again be the part of IPL.

She hoped that Pakistan win the Davis Cup tie against India. “Pakistanis always gave tremendous welcome to all the visiting teams and individuals and I am sure Indian Davis Cup team will long remember the hospitality and love people of Pakistan will render to them and they will take back home happy memories and share those moments with their people and ultimately it will reach to their government as well.”

“My message to Pakistani players is to focus, work hard and never pay heed towards how much opponents are strong or weak. They must play their own game and leave the rest. We have world’s best players like Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan while other are also good enough to handle the pressure and carve out victory for the hosts.”

She said sports should be above politics and according to international guidelines, sports culture and people to people contact should be encouraged. “I am personally monitoring the entire arrangements and will visit regularly to ensure the PSB is completely ready by the time Davis Cup starts and it will be a massive opportunity for not only tennis lovers of Islamabad and nearby cities to witness the top tennis action unfold in front of them but it will also provide an opportunity for sports lovers to come and enjoy the festivity. I am sure Indians and ITF officials will cherish these moments for years to come and take away highly beautiful and memorable memories with them”, Dr Fahmida concluded.