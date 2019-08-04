Share:

DUBLIN : Ireland’s exchequer recorded a surplus of 896 million euros to the end of July, compared to a deficit of 277 million euros (£253.65 million) in the same period last year, the finance department said on Friday. The surplus means the country is on track to record its first budget surplus in more than a decade this year. Tax revenues to end-July were 31.945 billion euros, which was 0.4% ahead of target and 7.6% or 2.255 billion euros more than recorded in the same period of 2018. The improvement in tax revenues was largely due to a strong corporate tax take of 437 million euros in July, which pushes year-to-date corporate tax receipts into surplus, ahead of target by 4.8% or 210 million euros. Corporate tax receipts, mainly from Ireland’s large cluster of multi-national firms, have more than doubled in recent years but are forecast to fall back this year after a portion of last year’s surge was adjudged to be a one-off. Income tax receipts for July of 1.727 billion euros were 142 million euros behind the monthly target, but this was due to a timing issue which is expected to unwind, the finance department said.