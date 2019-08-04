Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdaus Shamim Naqvi on Saturday criticised K-Electric and urged the company to compensate the families of those who were electrocuted during recent rains.

In a statement issued here, Naqvi said that 22 people lost their lives during rain due to criminal negligence of the power utility, demanding that KE pay each family at least Rs5 million compensation to the family of every victim. The power utility should tell when will it make its installations safe for citizens as no one gets killed in this manner across the world.

He asked the KE to improve its system and ensure that no citizen is electrocuted in the next monsoon season. “The power utility had assured us before rains that it was ready to tackle the situation, but its tall claims failed,” Naqvi added. The PTI leader said although there is no compensation for a human life but the bereaved families should still be compensated.

He asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority to hold KE accountable for the deaths and ensure that it takes measures for safety of people.