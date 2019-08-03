Share:

Rawalpindi-A convention of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was held at Kallar Syedan on Saturday which was addressed by senior party leaders including Senators Pervaiz Rashid and Mushahid Ullah as well as local leaders.

Addressing the convention, Senator Pervaiz Rashid said that former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi earned respect for the country by winning LNG deal. “Even the New York Times declared the deed as a shining example,” he said.

He said that the PTI government had failed in facilitating the masses and had brought a storm of price hike making the lives of the poor worse than hell. “The masses are paying taxes in billions of rupees for sugar and tea and the most pathetic thing is that the taxes on electricity are higher than its actual tariff,” he said. Pervaiz Rashid termed Prime Minister Imran Khan the biggest tax evader saying, “Khan accuses PML-N leaders for not paying taxes but in real; he himself is not paying taxes,”

He said that the whole party was united under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif and every worker and leader of N-league would not hesitate from rendering any kind of sacrifice for saving Pakistan from the clutches of looters.

Pervaiz Rashid said that the local leaders and workers of Kallar Syedan were asset of the party.

Senator Mushahid Ullah, speaking on the occasion, said that former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was jailed for a crime he never committed. He said that the former premier had overwhelmed the energy crises and fuel shortage in the country by bringing LNG from Qatar. “The real heroes of the country are in jails,” he said.

Coming hard on former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, the Senator declared him as worker of PTI, saying he regularized illegal assets of Aleema Khan, sister of PM Imran Khan. He alleged that Saqib Nisar also swallowed the senator-ship of Sadia Abbasi, the sister of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He said that the PTI leaders were involved in targeting Mian Nawaz Sharif, his family and other diehard companions through different ways but they would not surrender before suppression.

“The brave people of Pakistan are against the enemies of law and democracy,” Mushahid Ullah said. He said that the election of Senate was robbed like general elections 2018. He alleged that the government had imposed the worst ever censorship on media that the TV channels had been barred from coverage of mammoth public rallies of Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He said that Imran Khan had been accompanying an illness called Syed Zulfi Bukhari with him and Bukhari had no link with PTI. “These turncoats are involved in plundering national kitty with both hands,” he said.

The workers chanted slogans against PM Imran Khan and his cabinet members, including ‘Go Imran Go’.