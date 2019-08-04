Share:

Islamabad - Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman, Senator A. Rehman Malik on Saturday expressed concern over reports of deployment of additional 38,000 troops in the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) and use of cluster ammunition to target the civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that use of cluster ammunition to target the civilian population was violation of the Geneva Convention and international human rights laws.

He said that PM Narendra Modi was all set to change the constitutional status of the disputed territory by carrying out delimitation.

He urged the government of Pakistan to take up the issue of use of cluster ammunition, delimitation and deployment of extra forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir with United Nations so that the ugly face of India could be exposed to the world.

He also called upon the international community and human rights organisations to take notice of Indian forces’ aggression in occupied Kashmir.

He said that the fresh deployment of extra-contingents of troops was part of Modi’s anti-Kashmir doctrine, duly assisted by his national security advisor, adding that India would use these troops for the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris .

Senator A. Rehman Malik said it was more likely that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again engineered any self-inflicted incident of terror through RAW so that Kashmiris could be blamed for it and he could justify his brutalities in the name of so-called operations.

The senator opined that it should be worrying for the international community that instead of accepting the mediation offer from US President Donald Trump, India had deployed additional troops in Kashmir and had started the use of cluster ammunition against civilians living across the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir.

He said that by deploying additional troops in the valley, India wanted to give a strong message to Trump that it had no respect for him and his initiative for peace between India and Pakistan through the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Warning that India was heading towards launching state terrorism on a much larger scale, he called upon the world to intervene and save thousands of people.