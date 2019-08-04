Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Rehman Malik has taken suo motu notice of the fake lists being circulated on the social media about 14 defecting senators.

In a statement, Senator Malik directed FIA and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to find out the origin of the three different fake lists being circulated on the social media about 14 senators.

Senator Malik directed the FIA and PTA to trace the origin of “these three fake lists which are defaming many senators on social media and said circulation of such information without verification came under

the definition of the fake news which is punishable under the cyber crime law.