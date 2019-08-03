Share:

RAWALPINDI -A man died while two others sustained critical injuries in an accident on Mandra-Chakwal Road here on Saturday.

The victims were moved to Rural Health Centre Mandra by Rescue 1122 where they were identified as Malik Manazir (deceased), Abid and an unknown man (injured). According to sources, a passenger van was travelling on Mandra-Chakwal Road when a speeding truck hit the van. In result, the driver of the truck died on the spot whereas two passengers sitting in the van got injured, they said. Locals called Rescue 1122 which rushed to the accident site and moved the victims to RHC for autopsy and medical treatment. Police also reached at the spot and interrogated the occurrence of incident. On the other hand, gang of robbers struck in two different areas of the city and deprived the residents of gold, cash and mobile phones.

Police registered a case and begun investigation. According to sources, a gang of six highwaymen set a looting stage outside land record centre at Rawat by blocking GT Road and intercepted dozens of motorists and bikers on gun point. The robbers snatched gold, cash, mobile phones and other valuables from the road users and fled while doing aerial firing. Rawat police, on getting information, rushed to the crime scene and recorded the statements of the victims. A case was registered against the fleeing robbers and further investigation was underway, sources said.