Share:

LONDON-She’s a Hollywood actor, executive producer and Chanel ambassador … Margot Robbie is much more than just a style star.

But when she goes into full Hollywood mode, she really goes for it.

Robbie, 29, brought her fashion A-game to the British premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where she turned heads in an Oscar de la Renta gown.

She avoided a near wardrobe malfunction as she posed outside the screening in London, to promote the Quentin Tarantino-directed movie in which she portrays murdered actress Sharon Tate.

Windy moment! Picture: Getty ImagesPutting double-sided “Hollywood tape” to the test, her burnt-orange designer dress featured a low-cut neckline to her waist, which Robbie strategically held in place during a particularly windy moment.

The I, Tonya actor and producer, who also counts a lucrative contract with French luxury brand Chanel among her many career interests, is about substance over style.

“I just don’t like ‘looks’ being the focus when there are so many other things to discuss,” Robbie recently told Stellar.

Whether intentional or not, Robbie has become one of young Hollywood’s fashion icons.

While promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the Neighbours alumni has sported designers from Chanel to a floaty, white Derek Lam outfit that was reminiscent of a dress Tate wore to the premiere of her movie, Twelve Plus One.

“I actually really enjoy talking about looks when they relate to the characters I play,” Robbie said, of her role as tragic star Tate.

The co-stars shared a laugh as they posed for photographers. Picture: Getty Images

“Hair, make-up and costume are huge aspects, and hair and make-up artists, as well as stylists, have a talent that is fascinating to watch and appreciate.

“And I don’t hate every so often doing a piece in a beauty magazine about the looks I’ve done on red carpets. That stuff is interesting,” she told Stellar.