LAHORE-Maya Ali has proved herself a talented actress in her last year release ‘Teefa in Trouble’.

She has established herself as one of the leading ladies of Pakistani television with a string of successful serials, notably Diyar-e-Dil and Mann Mayal. In conversation with The Nation, she spoke about her character in director Asim Raza’s upcoming film, Parey Hut Love, which is scheduled to hit cinemas this Eid ul Azha.

Tell us something about your role

in ‘Pareh Hut Love’?

I am playing a role of a strong and mature girl called Sania. What I love about Sania is that she is bold and takes her own decisions. She knows what is good for her and what is bad, she knows her family values.

You’re beautiful and talented. What’s

your plan to stay ahead in the game?

I’m not good with strategy or thought. I’m good with heart, with conviction and honesty. I’m going to keep myself real and grounded. I’m going to pray to God that people like my work.

Critics say that the trailer is all about glitz

and glamour without revealing anything

about the story? What’s your take on it?

I think every director has his/her own way of creating a trailer. And it’s good because if you show everything in the trailer then there would be no suspense left.

Where is the film shoot and how

supporting was the cast and crew?

‘Parey Hut Love’ was shot in five different locations- Kashmir, Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, Karachi and Turkey. The cast and crew were really supportive.

Of all the characters you’ve played so

far, which character made you feel

the most powerful?

Every character has a strong impact on my life. But there is always a difference between working in drama and film. I personally feel the role I’m doing in film ‘Pareh Hut Love’ of Sania is the most powerful and you can compare it with Maya Ali.

How was your experience working

with Sheheryar Munawar in the film?

It was a great experience working with him. All of our takes had spontaneity and that was amazing. The chemistry between us in the film was remarkable.

Social media has become less entertainment and more depression for the celebrities, what’s your take on the recent controversy

of Mohsin Abbas Haider case?

I am in a favour of social media because you get to know the latest news of what’s happening around the world instantly. In Mohsin Abbas case, I would say one thing that I wish the truth comes out soon so that both the families should not suffer.

Would you like to share about your

upcoming projects?

I haven’t signed any new project yet. I am reading few scripts, let’s see.