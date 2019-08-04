Share:

LAHORE - A four-year-old girl died after falling from the third-floor of Moon Market in Iqbal Town, rescue workers said on Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as Khadija, who along with her parents and relatives reached the market for shopping. The girl was walking on the third floor when she slipped and fell on the road.

As a result, Khadija received serious head injuries and was rushed to a hospital where she died. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.

Man found dead

A 45-year-old man was found dead alongside a road near Mayo Hospital in the Gowalmandi police precincts on early Saturday. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy. A police official said apparently the deceased was drug addict. The police were investigating the death.

According to Rescue 1122, 996 road accident were reported across the province during the last 24 hours. The service reported seven deaths 7 in the accidents while 996 sustained injuries. It added 394 people sustained minor injuries.

Majority of the accidents involved motorcyclists over ignoring traffic laws and lane discipline. Lahore was at the top of the list, followed by Faisalabad and Multan.

Rescue 1122 reported 433 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 104 pedestrians and 466 passengers were among the victims.