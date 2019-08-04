Share:

LAHORE : The city received scattered showers on Saturday with experts predicting more rains during the next couple of days. Strong winds started blowing at noon that followed by scattered rains, disturbing routine life by causing inundation on portion of roads, roadsides, traffic mess and electricity outages. Overcast conditions, strong winds and scattered rains caused considerable decrease in the mercury level, making weather pleasant. Maximum temperature was recorded 33 degree Celsius. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 67 per cent. According to the experts, seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for Lahore during the next couple of days. Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.