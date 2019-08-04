Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has directed Secretary Communication and Works Development Punjab to provide record of development projects of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Member National Assembly Nasir Bosal’s from 2013, the Nation has learnt.

The NAB has expedited investigation against Nasir Bosal and his brother Secretary to former chief minister Punjab Imdadullah Bosal in a case of misuse of power and corruption in 15 development projects in National Assembly constituency (NA-109) from 2013 to 2018.

Last week of July, the NAB Lahore had written a letter to the Secretary Communication and Works Development with the subject of inquiry against Nasir Iqbal Bosal MNA (NA-109), Imdadullah Bosal (Ex-Secretary) CM Punjab and others. The letter further said: “Whereas the competent authority has taken cognizance of an offence committed by subject accused persons and others under the provision of NAO, 1999. In view thereof, it is hereby requested to provide complete attested record of 120km dual carriage ways built between Gujrat city to Salam interchange passing through Madi Bahauddin.’

The complainant in this case said in his complaint: “It is submitted that a number of development schemes were initiated since 2013 under provincial Public Health Engineering Sector in NA-109, Mandi Bahuddin. The overall cost of total projects initiated was Rs6,569 million.

The local public representative namely Nasir Iqbal Bosal (MNA), initiated all the schemes with the intent to gain financial benefit through kickbacks by allotting schemes to specific contractors only. It is also submitted that contracts were awarded to specific contractors on the directions of Imdadullah Bosal, Principle Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab without following PPRA Rules and related legal formalities required for transparency. Funds were released to the contractors on the behest of Mna Nasir Iqbal Bosal without following any procedure and without even initiation of actual work on ground.

Most of the projects were ghost schemes and not completed whereas on paper they were declared as complete projects and full payments were made to the contractors out of which 25 per cent amount was received directly by MNA namely Nasir Iqbal Bosal and Imdad Ullah Bosal. It is also submitted that substandard material was used in the projects and none of the specification identified in the work order was ever followed.

It is also submitted that same projects were repeated on papers during different financial years in the same areas. They in connivance with the department officials and contractors caused huge loss to national exchequer and ran ghost projects for their own personal financial gain and purely for own personal use ignoring public at large.”

Nasir Bosal is brother of former secretary to ex-chief minister Punjab Imdadullah Bosal and he misused his power and issued directives with the permission of former CM Shehbaz Sharif to officers of different provincial departments for provision of funds to his brother constituency in Mandi Bahauddin out of the way. Imdadullah Bosal was considered one of the blue-eyed officers of Shehbaz Sharif,