Chief Minister of Punjab, in his message on “police martyrs day”, affirmed that the sacrifices of those police officials who laid their lives in the line of duty will always remain in the hearts of people.

“Those who sacrifices their precious lives for the greater good – a peaceful Pakistan, are heroes of the nation. Today, the nation will pay utmost tribute to these heroes of our country”, CM Buzdar said.

He added that there would not have been prevalence of peace in Pakistan if not for the blood of police officers.

“Police Martyrs Day” is observed on August 4 (today) each year in order to recall memories of that police personnel who laid their lives in the war against terrorism.

The nation observes the day to pay tribute to those jawans of Police who embrace martyrdom in the line of duty.

In this regard, several sacred gatherings take place including Quran Khuwani.