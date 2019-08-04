Share:

Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday has said that no one even Supreme Court of India will be allowed to tamper with the constitutional status of Kashmir.

The hurriyat leader demanded to give self-determination right to the Kashmiris so that they can live their lives without any fear. He further urged United Nations (UN) to fulfill its promise made regarding Kashmir resolution.

Meanwhile, Chairman All Parties Huriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Geelani said Indians are about to launch the biggest genocide in the history of mankind. He said if you kept quite over Indian brutalities seeing us all die you will be answerable to Allah the Magnificent.

