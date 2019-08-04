Share:

The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on Sunday condemned the India aggression and use of cluster bomb on civilian population along the line of control (LoC).

The NSC meeting chaired by the Prime Minister was held at PM Office and was attended by Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, CJSC, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief, Air Chief and other high officials.

The NSC meeting discussed the grave human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir, use of cluster munitions on civilian along the line of control, current situation in held Kashmir and other issues were came under discussion.

Earlier, cluster ‘toy’ bombs had been recovered from the Line of Control (LoC) which were put there for nefarious purposes.

According to details, the toy bombs were placed in the peripheries of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir area of Pakistan, near the working boundary of the two countries.

The Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor taking to the micro-blogging website twitter had

said “Use of cluster bombs by Indian Army violating international conventions is condemnable. No weapon can suppress determination of

Kashmiris to get their right of self-determination. Kashmir runs in the blood of every Pakistani. Indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris shall

succeed