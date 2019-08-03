Share:

Institutional collapse in the country has taken place mainly because of both over and under staffing. Over staffing causes financial burdens and lowers the efficiency of the organization while under staffing seriously affects sustainability as there are no replacements when individuals retire. However both of these evils are practiced to stall merit and induct individuals of choice with total disregard of the organizational needs and realities.

Pakistan Railways (PR), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Television (PTV) stand out as over staffed public sector entities while there are thousands of unfilled vacancies in many ministries and their affiliated organizations. As Chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation usually under staffing was blamed for lack of performance. I decided to rationalize workload with manpower, to my shock I came to know that several approved job vacancies had not been filled for years. On further probe it became evident that the positions were deliberately kept vacant to accommodate family and favourites. Orders were issued for immediate recruitment on open merit to fill all the vacant slots.

It did not end here once on board most of the new hirees sought permission to apply for other government jobs. Surprised by this development, I decided to have a meeting with them. They complained that they were being treated as temporary employees with no guarantee of permanent employment. I then called the Administrator, his story did not make sense to me. He said that there was directive by the Cabinet Division to employ only on adhoc basis. I then personally went through the directive which clearly said ‘may be appointed ad-hoc’. Which meant that the departments were allowed to hire on adhoc basis where vacancies were not approved, it had nothing to do with approved and budgets slots. All the young officers were issued permanent appointment letters immediately under my orders. Hired on merit, they were able young professionals who are now the backbone of the foundation.

It is my opinion that under staffing is deadlier as it stops the work all together. Most national banks over staffed to please party workers and activists. In mid nineties I had a meeting with the Senior Vice President (SVP) of one of these banks to finalise a rental lease agreement of our family property. In the course of discussion the newspaper vendor walked in, after he left the ‘Channa Wala’ entered. As I had returned to the motherland after over a decade, I was surprised by these intrusions. The SVP laughingly explained that there were more people and less work so they have to kill time otherwise these unoccupied individuals cause disruptions in the normal workflow.

After privatization work force has been trimmed in these banks and they have been able to reduce their payroll but they benefited from a huge pool of employees most of them were well trained and willing to work more efficiently. What would have happened if these banks were understaffed?

Kaptaan has promised to create thousands of jobs, some of them already exist which have not been filled by vested groups. The President should issue an ordinance requiring all government departments’ autonomous bodies and public sector corporations to fill all approved vacancies on merit within three months or face reprimand. In fact the cabinet should formulate a policy to recruit against all positions that fall vacant within a period of three months. With a bulging youth population unemployment has to be tackled on war footings. Organizations that are under staffed should be the starting point of a massive nationwide recruitment drive.

Over and under staffing, in both cases merit is the target as already emphasised. Once meritocracy is compromised it is invariably the beginning of the end for an institution. The institutional collapse that we face today is a direct result of this approach. A few years back I had the opportunity to interact with the state bank. The overall competence level was quite good. I then probed their hiring and training practices which were being strictly followed. The Armed Forces in Pakistan also follows a well established system of entry and exit which are meticulously followed. Only Martial Law periods disrupt this structure of promotions and career path.

Institutional requirements are often ignored to accommodate individuals. The floodgates were opened after the 1985 partyless elections to gain loyalty. Every elected representative was allowed to provide jobs to their favourites. Even plots and permits were doled out to expand influence.

I graduated as an engineer in 1976. There were three job offers within weeks, all based on open merit. The steel mills in Karachi was coming up, fertilizer complexes were being built together with the Defence Production Industries around Islamabad. I picked up the one closest to home and opened my innings as Apprentice Engineer in PITAC Lahore in January 1977.

As a rule hiring must be carried out against defined job descriptions developed according to organizational needs. Once hired, career paths should be defined and followed. The overall confusion and lack of performance is directly a result of this flawed approach where individuals are hired with total disregard to organizational requirements or positions are deliberately kept vacant to promote nepotism. Since 1985 a lot of water has passed under the bridge which is now dilapidated and about to collapse. There has to be a wakeup call before it is too late. Without functional institutions no nation can survive. Staffing is the life line of an organization it must be carried out with utmost scrutiny. Understaffing has to be eliminated right away to save institutions followed by redeployment of surplus staff to strengthen the overloaded organizations. For nation building to start, immediate hiring of youth is required based on merit , merit and merit.