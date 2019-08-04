Share:

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major Gen Asif Ghafoor on Saturday dismissed Indian allegations of cross Line of Control incursion by the Pakistan Army as “mere propaganda.”

“Indian allegations of cross LOC action by Pakistan and possession of bodies are mere propaganda,” an ISPR statement said.

“Such blatant lies/staged dramas are Indian disinformation manoeuvre to divert world attention from increased atrocities by Indian Occupation Forces inside IOJ&K.”

The DG ISPR, taking to the micro-blogging website twitter earlier today, said Indian troops have been using cluster ammunition to target civilians from across the LoC in violation of international conventions.

“Use of cluster bombs by Indian Army violating international conventions is condemnable. No weapon can suppress determination of Kashmiris to get their right of self-determination. Kashmir runs in the blood of every Pakistani. Indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris shall succeed,IA,” he tweeted.