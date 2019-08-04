Share:

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has penned a letter to speakers and presiding officers of Parliaments across the world to apprise the international community of current worsening situation in occupied Kashmir.

In his letter, the chairman informed the speakers of the Line of Control (LoC) violation of Indian security forces in Neelum Valley and firing and shelling on the civilian population.

Sadiq Sanjrani urged the international community to play its due role in halting the Indian aggression in Occupied Kashmir and help Kashmiris get their right to self-determination in the light of UN resolutions.

The Chairman also invited their attention towards Indian state terrorism and the use munitions in violation of international laws.

Sadiq Sanjrani said Indian aggression is a threat to world peace.

The Chairman of Upper House of the Parliament has also decided to hold telephonic contact with speakers of the parliaments of important countries