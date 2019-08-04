Share:

ISLAMABAD - The religious parties have strongly condemned the use of cluster ammunition by Indian security forces targeting innocent civilians along the Line of Control. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl Rehman said that using the cluster ammunition along the LoC was a clear violation of international laws by the Indian forces. While condemning the Indian move, he urged the international community to take notice of such brutal violations of Indian forces along LoC and should play their role to resolve this serious issue. Leaders of the MWM have also condemned the Indian move of using cluster ammunition along LoC. In a joint press conference, the MWM leaders urged to strengthen inter-faith bond and stand with the victims of violence and aggression in the country. Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj ul Haq has also strongly condemned the Indian aggression along the LoC and said that the international community was playing the role of a silent spectator on the aggression of Indian Army.