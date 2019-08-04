Share:

MULTAN - Former federal minister Syed Hamid Saed Kazmi has warned that some elements are hatching conspiracies to change the Muslim identity and culture of Muslim countries, adding that no one will be allowed to make any amendment in blasphemy laws.

Addressing the participants of an Urs here, he said that protection of Khatm-e-Nubuwwat is basic and integral part of every Muslim’s faith and the Muslims of Pakistan are ready to offer any sacrifice for the protection of this faith. He said that the Jews and Christians provoked Muslims across the world by committing blasphemy repeatedly.

He said that the Muslims advocated world peace but no one could guarantee peace on globe if the issue of blasphemy is not resolved. He said that the nation faced menaces like terrorism and extremism because the people drifted away from the teachings of Islam.