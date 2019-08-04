Share:

ATTOCK - Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that the current government is committed to provide basic facilities to the people and for the purpose billions of rupees are being spent.

He stated these remarks after inaugurating two transformers in Ghorghushti village. The transformers were installed at a cost of Rs40 million. He said that these transformers would help control low voltage and loadshedding in the area. He said that a grid station had also been approved for this area and work on it would be started soon. He said: “Faqeerabad-Ghazi Road will be reconstructed at a cost of Rs800 million for which formal approval has been given.” He added: “In most of the residential areas, consumption of polluted water is causing diseases among people. Therefore, as many as 35 water filtration plants will be installed in this tehsil.” He claimed that for the poor people a housing colony had been approved for which 450-kanal land had been allocated near Attock city.

Earlier, while addressing a seminar on “Clean and Green Pakistan”, Malik Amin said: “Most of the countries are having forests over 25 percent of their territory while we have forests over five percent of our land and this is a big challenge. This was the reason that the PTI government had started Billion Tree Tsunami Project five years ago which had been acknowledged by the world especially the UN and China.”

On the occasion, DC Attock Ishratullah Khan Niazi, CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz, MS Dr Syed Kashif, MEO MNCH Dr Nuzhat Zuhra and other officials were present.

The PM advisor also shed light on Plant For Pakistan, saying that under this program billions of trees would be planted across the country. “A total of 300,000 trees will be planted in Attock district only.” He said that the government understood the environmental challenges and despite financial constraints, Rs8 billion had been allocated for this program. He added this program would be formally inaugurated on 5th Aug by Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that it would be translate into reality to tackle environmental challenges. The PM advisor urged the people to cooperate with the government and every individual must plant a tree during this campaign to protect environment.

He claimed: “We will make this country clean and green and for this purpose initially 20 cities have been selected and Attock is one of them.” He added: “Planting saplings is a national as well as religious obligation.”

The advisor said that the PTI government had started Prime Minister Housing Project and Health Card scheme for the poor which was a revolutionary step. He added that in Attock, 460-kanal land had been allocated for a housing colony, and work on this project would be started soon. Talking about the loot and plunder by the previous regimes, Malik Amin Aslam said that those who looted national wealth would have to return it. He said: “The message of Premier Imran Khan is very clear in this regard.”

DC Attock Ishratullah Khan and CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz while addressing the ceremony said that a program had been chalked out for Green and Clean Pakistan under which 300,000 saplings would be planted in Attock district.

Earlier, PM Advisor Malik Amin Aslam paid a visit to DHQ Hospital Attock where he inspected the facilities being provided to the patients.