Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday convened a meeting of National Security Committee to discuss issues of national security in the wake of cluster bomb attack in Neelum Valley.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet today.

وادی نیلم میں بھارت کی جانب سے کلسٹر بم حملے کے بعد قومی سلامتی کمیٹی کا اجلاس وزیراعظم عمران خان نے آج طلب کر لیا ہے۔اجلاس میں قومی سلامتی کے امور زیر غور آئیں گے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 4, 2019

The Indian army earlier this week used cluster ammunition to target the civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) across the LoC in violation of the Geneva Convention and international laws, Pakistan military’s media wing; the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate said.

According to the statement released by the ISPR, as a result of the bombardment by cluster munitions, at least two civilians including a four-year-old boy were martyred and 11 were injured. The attack took place on the night of July 30/31.