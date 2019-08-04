Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday filed a defamation lawsuit against journalist Najam Sethi for creating misleading propaganda about his personal life.

A defamation lawsuit of Rs10 billion was filed by Babar Awan on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The notice, which was filed in the district and session west court, maintains that the TV anchor made shameful claims about the personal life of the prime minister.

The counsel of the prime minister said fake news cannot be taken lightly. It is necessary to stop the practice of making fun of ethics and law on the TV, Awan added.

ADDRESS TO

NATION ON 18TH

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on August 18. According to sources, the prime minister will take the nation into confidence over the government’s one-year performance. Furthermore, the prime minister’s office said, PM Imran has directed all ministries and divisions to submit their one-year performance report.

The prime minister has instructed the ministries and divisions to highlight five big achievements during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s first year in power by August 9.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has taken notice of the Pattoki firing incident. According to a statement issued by the PM office, the premier has sought a detailed report of the incident from the IG Punjab over the occurrence.

PM Khan has also directed the authorities to ensure swift and quick justice to the bereaved family.

Mother of Sanam Zehra, one of the victims of the target killing incident, had made an appeal to the Prime Minister to take the issue under his observation and ensure that justice is done.

The PM’s Office has made contact with the Sanam’s mother and ensured accountability in the case.

Earlier, three of a family including a man, his wife, and their child were gunned down in Habibabad area of Pattoki on July 26. The deceased included Safdar Hussain (35), his wife Sanam Zehra and their five-year-old child.