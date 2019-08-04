Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that this was the correct time for US President Donald Trump to mediate on the Kashmir issue, as India renewed its atrocities in the occupied valley.

Condemning the attack by the Indian army along the Line of Control (LoC), PM Imran urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take notice of the attack.

“I condemn India's attack across LOC on innocent civilians and it's use of cluster munitions in violation of international humanitarian law and it's own commitments under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. UNSC must take note of this international threat to peace and security.”

The PM added, “It is time to end the long night of suffering for the people of occupied Kashmir. They must be allowed to exercise their right to self-determination according to UN SC resolutions.”

The PM further said the only road to peace and security in South Asia runs through a peaceful and just settlement of Kashmir.

“President Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir. This is the time to do so as situation deteriorates there and along the LoC with new aggressive

actions being taken by Indian occupation forces. This has the potential to blow up into a regional crisis,” the prime minister added.

Earlier this week, President Trump had again offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir dispute.

“If they [Pakistan and India] wanted somebody to intervene or to help them,” Trump said in response to a question from a reporter at the White

House about his earlier offer to mediate the Kashmir issue, “I spoke with Pakistan about that, and I spoke, frankly, to India about it. But

that’s been going on, that battle, for a long time."