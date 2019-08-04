Share:

The Police Martyrs Day is being observed today across Pakistan, aimed to pay homage to services of police department.

Police Martyrs Day aims to honor brave fighters of the nation and express solidarity with their families.

Police Department honors the sacrifices of 'Jawans' who laid down their lives.

The Martyrs Day was observed for the fourth consecutive year on the death anniversary of Shaheed Safwat Ghayur, the commandant of Frontier Constabulary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police who was martyred in a suicide attack on his vehicle on 4th August, 2010.

Special functions will be held across the country to appreciate sacrifices of police force for establishing peace.