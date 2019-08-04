Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday urged political leadership of the country to expose Indian terrorism and the situation along Line of Control before the world with one voice.

In a tweet shared by Awan, she said it is time to stand for national security and right to self-determination of Kashmiris, rather than doing politics.

مقبوضہ کشمیر میں بھارتی ریاستی دہشت گردی اور لائن آف کنٹرول کی صورتحال پر تمام سیاسی قیادت کو یک زبان ہو کر بھارتی دہشت گردی کو پوری دنیا میں بے نقاب کرنا چاہیے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 4, 2019

یہ وقت سیاست کا نہیں بلکہ ملکی سلامتی اور کشمیریوں کے حق خودارادیت کے ساتھ ڈٹ کر کھڑے ہونے کا ہے۔سیاسی قیادت ذاتی مفادات سے بالاتر ہو کر قومی معاملات پر اتحاد اور یکجہتی کا پیغام دے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 4, 2019

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the political leadership should give a message of unity and solidarity on national issues by rising above personal interests.