RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Development Authority while taking action against illegal housing schemes demolished an under-construction building; sealed site office and dismantled sign boards of a housing scheme, Avenue Housing Scheme near new Islamabad International Airport. Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering RDA said that notice was issued to the owner of the housing scheme under Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010. The RDA staffers including deputy director planning, superintendent scheme, scheme inspector and others.

with assistance of police from concerned police station carried out operation near new Islamabad International Airport.

The owner of the property was running illegal housing scheme’s site office in violation of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.