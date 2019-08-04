Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday demanded immediate convening of a joint session of parliament to discuss the prevailing situation in Kashmir. “There should be a debate on situation in Kashmir,” he said, requesting President Dr Arif Alvi to immediately summon joint sitting of parliament to convey a unified stance of the nation to the international community on the issue, a Senate Secretariat press release said. He said Indian forces were committing ceasefire violations in Neelum valley along the Line of Control (LoC) by resorting to unprovoked firing and shelling on civilian population residing there.

The chairman urged the world community to take notice of India’s state terrorism in occupied Kashmir, terming the use of cluster bombs against civilians along LoC ‘sheer violation’ of the Geneva Convention as well as international laws. He asked India to be sensible and halt its state terrorism immediately. Sanjrani said the whole nation fully supported the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination in line with the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council.

He said the whole nation was united and stood shoulder-to-shoulder with its armed forces in defending every inch of the motherland.