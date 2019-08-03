Share:

RAWALPINDI - Additional Sessions Judge Shahid Zamir on Saturday set a citizen free after recovering him from illegal custody of Police Station City.

The judge also ordered registration of cases against SHO PS City Aurangzeb Khan and the Investigation Officer (IO). A citizen Sajjad Ali, through his lawyer Umair Khattak, filed a habeas corpus petition alleging that SHO PS City had been keeping his brother, Shahbaz Ali, in illegal custody for one day. He narrated that a quarrel occurred between his brother and two sons of a retired deputy superintendent of police Suhail Butt. He said that the duo had tortured his brother mercilessly. “Shehbaz went to PS City for lodging a complaint against the duo where the SHO and the IO detained him illegally and put him under severe torture,” he said.

He told the court that his brother was not required by the police in any criminal case and the SHO was keeping him in illegal custody and demanding bribes for his release. He appealed to the court to depute a bailiff to recover his brother. Following court orders, a bailiff raided the PS City and recovered Shehbaz from the lock-up. However, SHO and IO managed to flee from police station.

Later, the court freed the detainee and ordered CPO to register a case against the SHO and IO and arrest them.