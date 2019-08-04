Share:

The Sindh government on Saturday decided to expand the provincial cabinet with the inclusion of four more ministers, sources said.

According to sources, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the ruling party of the province gave approval for the addition of four more ministers into the cabinet.

Sources added Nasir Shah, Sohail Sayal, Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo and Bari Pitafi are likely to hold the office of provincial ministers.

Shah who was previously serving as the minister for works and services, resigned from his post to run a political campaign in by-election on July 18 in NA-205 Ghotki. Sayal has previously served as the Sindh home minister during the last PPP tenure.

The ministers are expected to take oath at the Sindh Governor House today.