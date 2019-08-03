Share:

ISLAMABAD - Effective policing measures are being adopted by Islamabad Police to curb crime and ensure friendly police ecology in the city, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal said while addressing an open court held at Humak, in jurisdiction of Sihala police station.

The SP listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them. He urged the residents to help police by identifying anti-social elements in their surroundings and support police in its efforts to curb crime. He said effective policing is not possible without support of people and public cooperation.

The SP said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in taking bribery and corrupt practices. Strict action would be taken after complaints against them. He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action.

He said that Islamabad police as adopting decent policing measures. He said that complaints of the residents against land grabbers were being focused and efforts were underway to curb drug peddling activities. The problems and complaints of the people in the area would be resolved on priority basis, he added.