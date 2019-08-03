Share:

Islamabad-Pakistan Medical and Dental Council management on Saturday proposed suspending health allowance and cutting salaries of the employees.

The PMDC is already facing tough situation at legislative forums after names of 4 of its members were withdrawn without the consent of President PMDC Dr Tariq Bhutta.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza had admitted that names were withdrawn on the directions of Prime Minister and he was not told the reason.

Dozens of PMDC employees for the second time in two weeks dropped their pens and staged a protest after the council held its meeting and supported reduction in their salaries and suspension of health allowance.

Official said that the council meeting of members was underway when the employees went on strike and the members had to call them in the meeting room and suspend the approval of the proposal.

Official said that the council members had not approved the recommendations of the special committee regarding continuation of health allowance and non-reduction in salaries of the employees. He said that the PMDC employees and the council members were at loggerheads as the top administrative body had adopted victimization policy against the employees.

“Few council members are supporting discriminatory steps against employees to pave the way for fresh hiring and push the existing employees to resign,” said the official. He said that the future of the council itself as unclear as its bill was still pending in the Senate standing committee of National Health Services while the council members were taking decisions in haste. Official said that if the bill was not approved, the entire council will be abolished. On July 18, around 200 employees of the PMDC had stopped work and staged protest when the council members had proposed suspension of health allowance and cutting 30 percent basic salaries of the employees. The president PMDC Dr Tariq Bhutta had formed a six members committee to give its recommendations upon the matter.

The committee’s deputy registrar Dr Iqbal Khattak, assistant registrars Dr Sitara Hassan and Dr Syed Azhar Ali Shah, chief legal officer Sara Rubab Nasir, In-charge Accounts Shakeel Ahmed and Dr Imdad Ali Khushk had recommended against the proposal of the council members.

The committee had argued that number of departments under ministry of National Health Services and employees of abolished ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division were taking the allowance following the Supreme Court verdict. Official said that instead of promoting the employees on their positions, the members had also decided to advertise the dozens of posts in the council to reward their full blue eyed persons.

“Rules are being changed and regular employees are being pushed to leave their positions,” official said.

Senate standing committee on the NHS had already recommended to the council to address the issues of employees of the PMDC. Talking to The Nation, President PMDC Dr Tariq Bhutta said that the decision regarding health allowance would be taken in next meeting so far the proposal had not been approved.

He said that every measure taken in this regard would be shared with the employees.

Dr Tariq said that legal financial benefit of the employees as per AGPR would not be suspended while employees were in the loop with the management regarding their financial and service matters.