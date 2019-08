Share:

LAHORE : The Utility Stores Corporation has increased the price of sugar by Re1 per kg. Now the price is at Rs73 per kg at utility store. The previous subsidised rate of sugar was Rs72. However, the market rate of sugar is Rs80. The corporation has been providing from Rs26 to Rs36 subsidy on per kg oil of different brands. Lipton tea is available with subsidy of Rs60 at Rs840.